Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $76.57 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

