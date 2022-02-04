Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 249,712 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $2,570,288. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

