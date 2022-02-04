Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.36 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after buying an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 101.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 287,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 144,458 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

