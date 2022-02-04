Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $233.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.98. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

