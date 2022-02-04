Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 145,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $44.60 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.