Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 445,500 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

