Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,900 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average of $267.74. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

