California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $558,202.56 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $558,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $2,131,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of CRC opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

