Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $49.34 on Friday. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 61.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

