Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth about $34,292,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $28,249,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,053,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.12 on Friday. Cameco has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -273.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

