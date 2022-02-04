Camille L. Bedrosian Sells 1,657 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

