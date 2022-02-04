Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $60.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.92.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.88. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 157.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 391.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 771,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 302,502 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.