Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates C$8.75 Price Target for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.