Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 35,273,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOEV stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Canoo has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

