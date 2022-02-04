Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,443. The company has a market cap of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Corporate insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

