Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE MUR opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

