Capital Power Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPX. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$45.23.

Capital Power stock opened at C$39.36 on Thursday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.14.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

