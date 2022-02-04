Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,222,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. Capri has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $70.63.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

