Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 675,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 5.82.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

