Cardano Hits 1-Day Volume of $997.23 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Cardano has a total market cap of $36.15 billion and $997.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00186182 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00027917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00375329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00067630 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,046,772,161 coins and its circulating supply is 33,579,622,921 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

