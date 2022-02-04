Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

