Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

