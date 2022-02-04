Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $13.11. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 5,104 shares changing hands.

The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $654.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

