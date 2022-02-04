CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Sells $51,726.67 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $34.10. 769,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CarGurus by 69.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its position in CarGurus by 41.9% during the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after buying an additional 234,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 67.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

