CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

CarGurus stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $384,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 39,962 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,409,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,358 shares of company stock worth $14,968,901. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

