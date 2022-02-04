CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Sells $20,124.14 in Stock

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) CEO Michael W. Bor sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $20,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $219.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. CarLotz, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 156.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 454.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 110,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarLotz by 71.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 129,019 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

