Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

