Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 4.8% on Strong Earnings

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 11,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 460,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 176,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

