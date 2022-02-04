Cascades Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cascades in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.94.

CAS stock opened at C$12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$12.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

