Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.94.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$12.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.60 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1,000.00 million. Analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

