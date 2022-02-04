Casper Reaches Market Cap of $280.57 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $280.57 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.16 or 0.07440725 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,875.71 or 0.99896185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,646,535,919 coins and its circulating supply is 3,152,556,335 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

