Catalent, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

CTLT stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 325.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $2,075,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 14.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

