Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $278.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.