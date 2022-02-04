Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $278.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $270.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.
NYSE:CAT opened at $200.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $186.98 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.04.
In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after buying an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.