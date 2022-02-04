Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $47.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

