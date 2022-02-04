Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $129.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.18.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $117.27. 62,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

