CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.785-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $40.82. 10,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

