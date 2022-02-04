Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 772 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total transaction of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,425 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CHE stock opened at $468.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.79. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

