Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 591 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $151.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

