Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 804 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 116.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

