Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 140.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $242.06 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.90 and a 200 day moving average of $280.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

