Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,686 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $50.63 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.