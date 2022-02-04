Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 625,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,870,000 after purchasing an additional 193,830 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.