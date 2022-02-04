Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

In other news, insider Tia L. Bush acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grainger acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 265,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,138.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,370,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,149,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.40 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

