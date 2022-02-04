Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.02 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

