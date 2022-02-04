Central Japan Railway to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Japan Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.26.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

