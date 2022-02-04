Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Stolper Co purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $41.87 on Friday. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

