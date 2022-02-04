Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Announces Earnings Results

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Change Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Change Healthcare worth $70,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

