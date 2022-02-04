Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 7th

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CNTQU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $513,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $197,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $770,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 in the third quarter worth $1,129,000.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.