Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

