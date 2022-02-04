Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
