Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 219.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTOUF opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

